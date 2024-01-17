Italian outfit keen on Sheffield Wednesday man as exit looms

Sheffield Wednesday goalkeeper, Devis Vasquez, looks to be inching closer to a Hillsborough exit – with Ascoli in Italy keen on signing him.

The Colombian hasn’t had the easiest of times at Wednesday since making the move from AC Milan on loan over the summer, and despite playing regularly under Xisco he is yet to make a single appearance since the arrival of Danny Röhl at the club.

It has been made clear that the Owls were looking to try and cut short his loan move, and the arrival of James Beadle was the final nail in the coffin when it came to any chance of a return to the side. Talks with his parent club, however, have remained ongoing.

Vasquez has still been training with Wednesday this week as discussions continue, however reports in the Italian media now – predominantly by Daniele Longo – are that his spell at S6 will be terminated, with the 25-year-old a target for Serie B outfit, Ascoli.

Like Wednesday, Il Picchio find themselves in a relegation scrap going into the second half of the season, and they’ll be hoping that Vasquez’s arrival, should it happen, will aid them in their hopes for survival.