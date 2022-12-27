Dreadful weather conditions and Fleetwood’s dogged tactical style dragged the game into something of a slug-fest on the west coast as the Owls battled back from a goal down to win out 2-1 thanks to goals in either half from George Byers and Marvin Johnson.
Josh Windass was dropped to the bench, with Callum Paterson perhaps surprisingly preferred after first half injury to Lee Gregory.
And with Wednesday chasing the game, Will Vaulks was put on ahead of the more attack-minded Fisayo Dele-Bashiru with the under-par Tyreeq Bakinson taken off.
Explaining the decisions, Moore said: “With Vaulksy for Tyreeq, I just thought it was difficult for Tyreeq to get into the game, there were one or two decisions that suggested he wasn’t really seeing things on the pitch.
“I wanted to bring Vaulksy on with his experience and his level in what type of game it was.
“And Pato was a straight swap for Greggers.”
Asked why Windass had been pushed to the bench, Moore suggested he had felt the game required a more physical presence in the final third.
“I just didn’t think it was the game for him,” he said. “I wanted to go with the two up top and I wanted to start Baz in the 10.
“It meant there was no starting place for Josh, so his involvement was from the bench today.”