How Sheffield Wednesday rolled their sleeves up to win out war of wills at Fleetwood Town

The raw guts and dogged effort of Sheffield Wednesday were praised by manager Darren Moore as his side came from behind to claim three points in less than merry Boxing Day conditions at Fleetwood Town.

An early Shaun Rooney goal pushed Wednesday onto the back foot for large parts of the first half but a bit of quick thinking from George Byers directed the ball goalwards for their equaliser before Marvin Johnson’s stunner winner arrived on 73 minutes.

Though the match was low on genuine quality, it had an open feel to it as the visiting Owls plundered 19 shots at their hosts – with 10 coming the other way.

Sheffield Wednesday manager Darren Moore watched over his side's 2-1 win at Fleetwood Town. Pic: Harriet Massey - SWFC

The story of the match may well have been in the shooting stats, however, as only four efforts apiece landed on target as a swirling wind and bobbling pitch prevented any notion of a pretty outing for either side.

“With the swirling wind and the conditions, it was really, really tough,” Moore said.

“It was a good strike from the boy Rooney, I was stood right behind him in the technical area and it’s come through three or four bodies, which has left Cameron Dawson stranded. It was a really clean strike.

“What I was pleased with, and I’ve spoken about this, was our resilience and our character and not getting deterred by it [the manner of the game].

“We lost Lee Gregory, Pato came on and did well. It didn’t deter us.”

The win continues a run of 11 matches unbeaten in the league for third-place Wednesday and keeps them well in touch with top two Ipswich and Plymouth, who both won.

Moore continued: “It was important we kept the same energy, we kept the determination and doggedness. That is what the game was about on a real tight pitch.

“And it was a moment of brilliance from Marvin, he took his chance really well. After that it was a real dogged performance and we came away with the three points.

