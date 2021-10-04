The Owls take on Mansfield at the One Call Stadium tomorrow evening in a 7pm kick off, and there are likely to be plenty of changes from the XI that started in their 2-1 defeat to Oxford United over the weekend.

When asked about potential changes following his comments on ‘tired minds’ against Oxford, Moore said, “We’ll look at it, because we’ve had a three-game week here - a tough week. There are players that have been going in all those games - so we’ll a look at the squad, review it on Tuesday and see the shape of the group and the team.”

He won’t be able to make complete wholesale changes, though, given the governance in place - the PJT rules state that ‘each EFL Club shall play its Full Available Strength in and during all Matches. Full Available Strength means the EFL Club must include at least four Qualifying Players in the ten outfield Players named in the starting eleven on the Team Sheet’.

For the purpose of definition, they also state that a ‘qualifying player’ is someone who:

- Had started the immediately preceding First Team Fixture (as defined below);

- Subsequently starts the immediately following First Team Fixture;

Lewis Gibson is yet to play for Sheffield Wednesday. (via @SWFC)

- Is in the list of ten Players at the Club with the highest number of starting appearances in First Team Fixtures in the same Season;

- Has made forty or more starting appearances in First Team Fixtures or international equivalents (and not limited to the same Club or Season); or

- Is on standard loan from a Premier League Club or any EFL Club operating a Category One Academy.

It remains to be seen what sort of changes could be made, but the likes of Joe Wildsmith, Lewis Gibson, Theo Corbeanu, Florian Kamberi and Fisayo Dele-Bashiru – among others – could be handed a starting berth in order to hand out some much-needed game time.