Sheffield Wednesday pondering changes after ‘tired minds’ claim against Oxford United

The Owls were beaten 2-1 by Oxford United as their unbeaten home run in League One came to an end, and Moore suggested that his players looked tired in the first half and were lacking the energy levels required to get a result after away trips to Ipswich Town and Wigan Athletic.

And while he said he didn’t want to use it as an excuse for the last-gasp defeat at S6, the Wednesday boss said it was something that he did have to take into consideration.

Speaking to the media after the game at Hillsborough, he said, “We looked like tired minds out there today… That’s a big thing for me. I’m thinking to myself that the group looks tired from the two away games, and midweek travel - maybe it was that?

“I don’t like to put that as a sole entity, but I have to look at that. The facts are that we’ve travelled, got back at 1am, and there’s a big shift for the players…

“I don’t want to use it as an excuse, but I have to look at it because in the first half the energy levels just weren’t there. When you see it from one or two, you go ‘ok’ but when it’s the whole group it’s a telling factor.”

When asked whether those energy levels meant he regretted not making more changes against Oxford, Moore replied, “It’s possible… I’ll look at it, and analyse it this week. This was a different week to our last three game week, so it’s something I’ll definitely look at.”

Darren Moore is expected to make changes against Mansfield Town for Sheffield Wednesday.

The visitors had Gavin Whyte ruled out last minute after he tested positive for COVID-19, while Mark Sykes also had to miss out after being close contact, however Moore said that maybe that played into their favour as they were forced into bringing in more fresh legs than they’d originally planned.