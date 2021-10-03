Talented Sheffield Wednesday teen bags FOUR in remarkable comeback for table-topping Owls
Sheffield Wednesday’s U18s staged a remarkable comeback on Saturday afternoon – and talented teenager, Bailey Cadamarteri, was in top form as he grabbed four goals.
Wednesday’s youngsters have started the season like a house on fire, winning four of their six games to go three points clear at the top of the Professional Development League North.
Things looked to be going a bit pear-shaped over the weekend though as they found themselves 5-1 down to Crewe Alexandra in their return to competitive action – despite taking an early lead through some good pressing from Cadamarteri – who is still just 16-years-old, by the way.
By the end of stoppage time, however, they found themselves 5-1 down after an onslaught from Crewe – and the game looked to be done and dusted for Andy Holdsworth’s side.
The Wednesday players weren’t prepared to call it a day though, and they came out firing in the second half, grabbing a quick-fire trio of goals in six minutes as Murtadha Al-Jahadhmy got in on the action before Cadamarteri grabbed his second and third shortly afterwards.
Al-Jahadhmy then got Holdsworth’s side back level as he found the bottom corner from range, before Cadamarteri completed an incredible turnaround in the 71st minute to take his tally for the season to seven goals in six games.
Wednesday’s teenagers now have to wait until October 23rd until their next competitive fixture against third-placed Wigan Athletic, and they’ll be desperate to build on things even further as the Owls hopefuls look to continue their progress towards potentially working their way into the first team in the future.