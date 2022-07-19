Jaden Brown and the other Sheffield Wednesday players who have already proved points in pre-season

Matches against Spanish top tier outfit Rayo Vallecano and League One champions Wigan Athletic remain before then, the former of which will be played at Hillsborough on Wednesday evening.

The standard performers have done their bit from what we’ve seen so far – The Star have been present at each of the Owls’ official pre-season matches – but what of the new boys and those with a thing or two to prove after last season?

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sheffield Wednesday man Jaden Brown has impressed in pre-season.

We picked out just five of the ‘talking point performers’ so far.

Jaden Brown

Having started out as one of the players to receive the most praise in the earliest matches last season, youngster Brown quickly fell down the pecking order and became more of a bit-part player as the campaign rolled on.

He’s a player that should have flourished as Wednesday switched to a 3-5-2 but was overlooked not only by Marvin Johnson, but the likes of Nathaniel Mendez-Laing.

To this season, then, and something of a question mark over what role he is likely to play. Reece James has come in to battle Johnson.

But Brown has impressed staff at Wednesday with his performances in training and has looked good in moments in friendlies.

David Stockdale

There were quiet grumblings around the Owls fanbase as to Stockdale’s vintage when his signing was announced and question marks over where he fits in alongside the returning Cameron Dawson.

A sexy signing he may not have been, but he brought pedigree and experience, both of which he has shown in abundance in pre-season so far, both on and off the field.

He looks comfortable with the ball at feet and there’s no doubting his shot-stopping.

If the last few weeks are anything to go by, Stockdale could prove himself to be one of the most astute signings in the division.

Reece James

Though there was never really much doubting his ability and suitability to a side managed by a man he’d worked with before, in a short time Reece James has impressed those around the camp.

Capable of playing in a number of positions, he has acquitted himself well out wide and, albeit briefly, on the left of a back three. And his training efforts prove there’s definite goal threat there, too.

Ben Heneghan

Another that fell into the Stockdale category of ‘less than sexy’ in the eyes of some supporters, Heneghan has been an utter beast in the air, battling Kieffer Moore and Dominic Solanke to good effect against Bournemouth.

He looks comfortable with the ball at feet, too, and though he’s a quiet soul, he has slotted in nicely in the changing room.

Josh Windass

Fears over Windass’ fitness after last season were justified. But – touching wood – he’s looked fit and firing in pre-season so far having been carefully stage-managed by the Wednesday staff.

For the first half an hour against Bournemouth he ripped them to shreds and caused huge problems with his pace in behind.