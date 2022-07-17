And one of their longest-running sagas is showing no sign of budging towards a conclusion despite a continued interest from the Owls in Hull City attacker Mallik Wilks.

As reported by The Star, Wilks is understood to be keen on a move to Hillsborough after falling down the pecking order on Humberside under Tigers boss Shota Arveladze.

Sheffield Wednesday are still hopeful of signing Hull City attacker Mallik Wilks.

It’s understood that a proposed deal between Wednesday and the player has been long agreed and a deal was believed to be getting close several weeks ago before Hull made clear Wednesday would have to increase their bid to get their man.

And speaking to Hull Live, Tigers vice-chairman Tan Kesler made clear nothing has changed on that front and that the Championship club are holding out for a bigger fee.

He also claimed there was interest from abroad in Wilks, suggesting Wednesday may have to push things along if they are to get a deal done for the 24-year-old.

“We’re also waiting,” he said. “If Sheffield are going to come back to the table and with all respect to Sheffield, they have to respect the market value of the player otherwise there is more interest and we’ll probably take it.”

Hull triggered a one-year extension in Wilks contract earlier this summer, meaning as things stand he is registered to the Tigers until next year.

He has taken part in their pre-season trips to Turkey and Spain and is training with the first team despite Arveladze’s preference to move him on.

Kesler continued: “He and I, we’ve spoken (to each other) and he’s at the level now where he’s trying to prove himself to this group, and he is focused on [being] here. He’s happy that there’s interest and he wants to take his chances here until the last moment, and then go.

“To be honest, we haven’t decided if we’re going to do a permanent or temporary at the moment. We may want to let him go for one year of football and then come back and see him again.