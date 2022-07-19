Darren Moore reveals chat with Dejphon Chansiri over Alex Hunt’s Sheffield Wednesday future

The Owls midfield has been an area of intense speculation in the last week or so with Hunt’s fellow youngster Fisayo Dele-Bashiru having been the subject of a bid from Championship Blackpool.

And speaking to The Star during Wednesday’s pre-season training camp in Portugal, Moore suggested a call is yet to be made on what the club may do with 22-year-old Hunt.

Sheffield Wednesday youngster Alex Hunt is the subject of potential interest from League Two.

The Star reported earlier this month that at least two League Two clubs have taken an interest in the youngster, who signed a year’s contract extension to stay on at S6 between loan stints at Grimsby Town and then Oldham Athletic last season.

“I wanted to see him,” Moore said. “He's come out here along with Ryan Galvin and I think that's important for them.

“As pre-season has gone on, he's been getting stronger has Hunty, which has been good to see really. It's a big year for him in terms of his career, so I brought him and Ryan Galvin out to have a really good look at them.

“We've had a look in the couple of games we've got coming up and they'll be really tested in those. I wanted to bring Alex back in because he went out on loan last season and had a taste of it.”

Discussions have already been had within the club as to what route they may take with Hunt, who made his Wednesday debut four years ago but is yet to establish himself within the Owls first team.

Moore continued: “I said to the chairman 'Before we decide anything with them, I need to see them and the level they're at.’ They are two players that have gone 12 months on in their development, they're a lot stronger now and they're working with the group.