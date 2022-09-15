Has anyone really made much of a fuss about the levels Josh Windass has hit in the early stages of this season?

The Sheffield Wednesday forward, returning from hamstring strife that tore his season to shreds last time out, is topping the table in League One for goal contributions having scored three and claimed four assists in his eight appearances.

He’s done so in only 574 minutes of League One football and may well be aggrieved not to have been credited with another assist – his pinpoint ball over the top for Barry Bannan’s goal in the Forest Green rout scrubbed off because an opposition defender made contact with the ball in between.

Sheffield Wednesday attacker Josh Windass has incredible attacking numbers.

He earned the penalty he scored at MK Dons, too. It’s been a remarkable return to form after such a long stint out and after many would have taken the money and run amid summer interest from Argentinian side Atletico Talleres.

Windass shares the tally of seven goal contributions with Bristol Rovers forward Aaron Collins and Conor Chaplin, who will come up against the Owls in the colours of Ipswich Town this weekend.

It’s a place at the top he has shown no sign of letting go of, with a goal contribution arriving once every 82 minutes; at a rate better than a goal a game.

What’s more, his record in League One stands up even in the brief contributions he was able to make last season.

Outside of play-off football, Windass scored four goals and laid on two assists in 365 minutes on the pitch, taking his overall League One regular season tally to 13 goal contributions in 939 minutes – at a rate of one every 72 minutes.

A small sample size though they may be from, they’re truly incredible numbers.

Much of the discourse around Windass this season is how he fits into the side given the addition of Michael Smith, Mallik Wilks et al and Barry Bannan’s general excellence in the number 10 role.

In Tuesday night’s 3-0 win at Morecambe he popped up between the lines as an ‘inside left’. This season at moments he’s played in the 10, as a striker and out wide.

“I was playing attacking midfield with Baz and George just behind me,” he said. “I had to do a bit more defensive work which was alright.

“I’m experienced enough now to play that role no problem, I’ve done it at the majority of clubs I’ve been at.

“I thought the three of us did really well in the middle with those two up top [Lee Gregory and Michael Smith]. We caused them a lot of problems throughout the game.

“I have played that position for a lot of my career so it’s sort of second nature to me. The gaffer wanted me to rift out onto the left, he wanted a bit of a lopsided shape. It worked.”

There won’t be many games in which Wednesday go quite as ‘gung-ho’ as on Tuesday.