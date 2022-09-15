Once Sheffield Wednesday-linked Ipswich Town man makes confident claim ahead of Hillsborough clash
Saturday’s Hillsborough clash against Ipswich Town may well be the toughest test laid on Sheffield Wednesday so far this season.
And Tractor Boys goalkeeper Christian Walton, linked with a transfer to Wednesday while Garry Monk was manager, expressed his confidence after a start to the campaign that has seen his side go eight matches unbeaten to go top of the table.
The clash will be a grapple between two of the division’s biggest name clubs, with both harbouring major ambitions of automatic promotion.
Read More
Most Popular
“We’ve had a great start but there could be a rough ride along the way,” said Walton. “At the minute we’re in a good place and it’s a big game on Saturday at Sheffield Wednesday.
“We need to go there and perform, doing what we’ve been doing, and I’m sure we can go and put on a good performance there.”
Ipswich boast the meanest defence in the division having conceded only four goals so far. Wednesday stopper David Stockdale and Plymouth’s Michael Cooper share Walton’s current record of five clean sheets in eight matches.
MORE: “We do not accept it..” Sheffield Wednesday boss describes frank half-time chat that inspired Morecambe rout
“The clean sheets are great and it’s just a case of building on that as we go forward,” Walton said. “I believe we are improving all the time and becoming a really good unit, which comes from everyone wanting to learn and taking things on board.”
“I’m sure there will be another massive following at Hillsborough on Saturday and that they [Ipswich fans] will get behind us like they always do. They’ve been really good and especially in my time here.”