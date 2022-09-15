Sheffield Wednesday injury concern confirmed but good news on defender ahead of Ipswich Town battle

The Owls will welcome Kieran McKenna’s men off the back of a resounding 3-0 win at struggling Morecambe and knowing the Tractor Boys will provide a whole different test of their mettle.

Ipswich will arrive unbeaten and with the strongest defence of the season so far. And a win for either side would send an early message to the rest of the promotion contenders.

Sheffield Wednesday defender Ben Heneghan has started life impressively at S6.

Man mountain centre-half Ben Heneghan is on the comeback trail from a hamstring issue suffered last month but could feature next week, Darren Moore said:

“He will join back in training with the group over the next couple of days. We will see how he responds and maybe he can get some minutes next week.”

There is less good news when it comes to the fitness of Dennis Adeniran, however. The former Everton man suffered a knee injury sometime after his Carabao Cup heroics and just as he appeared to be making strides in the battle for minutes in Wednesday’s midfield.

“He is going to be a few weeks with his injury,” Moore confirmed. “We have got to let it settle down. We anticipate it is going to be weeks with the injury he sustained.”

The depth of Wednesday’s squad has been showcased at several points this season. Whether Moore goes with the 3-5-2 system preferred throughout much of his stewardship or whether they continue with the back four utilised at Morecambe remains to be seen.

Changes are expected, however, from the gung-ho attacking line-up that won on the west coast.

“It will be a real top level game on Saturday,” Moore said. “They have really set their stall out this season.

“They are a good team. Both teams are in real good form at the moment and we go head-to-head on Saturday.