Lead by main man Barry Bannan, the Owls squad have stepped up to accept awards aplenty be them big or small amid a run of form in 2022 that has seen them achieve more wins than any other side in the EFL.

And they have continued to hoover up positive attention with regular appearances in the League One team of the week stakes, which is selected after every round of matches based on statistics compiled by renowned football data website whoscored.com.

Tuesday evening’s relentless attacking display in a 3-0 win at Morecambe has seen no fewer than four Wednesday players included in the most recent team of the week.

Sheffield Wednesday midfielder George Byers celebrateshis goal at Morecambe with skipper Barry Bannan.

Included are the three goalscorers; Josh Windass, George Byers and Michael Smith, the latter who claimed his first league goal for the club late on.

Stalwart and man of the match Barry Bannan also features having controlled the tempo of the match and claimed two assists from corners as the Shrimpers caved to Wednesday pressure.

“We came here and set our stall out,” said Darren Moore on a committed display.

“We had some good time to work over the weekend after the (Plymouth) game was called off. We got straight into training and prepared.