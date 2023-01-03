News you can trust since 1887
“It’s lit a fire inside..” Sheffield Wednesday fan favourite makes injury vow after long-term diagnosis

He could well have been one of the contenders for Sheffield Wednesday’s player of the year award had he continued his up-and-up trajectory.

By Alex Miller
3 minutes ago

But an innocuous-looking twist and painful turn at Lincoln City in October drew a line under the progress of Ben Heneghan – possibly for the rest of the season.

The man mountain defender has undergone surgery on a major knee issue and while he hasn’t explicitly been ruled out for the remainder of the campaign, he isn’t expected back for several months.

Sheffield Wednesday man Ben Heneghan faces months out with an ACL injury. Pic: Steve Ellis.
A free transfer addition from AFC Wimbledon, Heneghan seemed to be relishing the challenge of fighting it out at the top of the table and had registered remarkable defensive statistics that put him among the best in the division.

Posting on social media, Heneghan wrote a new year message of determination – and vowed to come back stronger than ever.

“A year going through disappointment, joy and happiness, finishing on quite frankly a stinker!” he wrote.

“This is the first time I’ve been out of action for a long period of time. I’ve always been committed to my job but this injury has lit a fire inside and I know for sure I’ll be back a different level physically and mentally.

“I can’t wait to be heading footballs and kicking people again! All the best everyone, happiness and health.”

Owls boss Darren Moore admitted in the weeks after Heneghan’s diagnosis that the club could look into the transfer market for a January addition in defence.