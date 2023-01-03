Former Sheffield Wednesday managerial candidate sacked by fellow League One big boys

There’s been yet another switch-up in the managerial shape-up of League One after one of the division’s big boys parted ways with their dug-out team.

A run of just one win in 15 league matches was enough to end the Portsmouth reign of brothers Danny and Nicky Cowley after 22 months.

In the 97 matches Cowley and his brother were in charge for, Portsmouth won 42 times and lost 28 games in all competitions, twice missing out on play-off qualification despite having built a decent rapport with the club’s supporters.

It is understood Cowley was interviewed for the role of Sheffield Wednesday manager ahead of the appointment of Garry Monk in 2019.

In a statement, Chief executive Andrew Cullen said: “We are desperately disappointed that, following our recent run of results, we have today made the difficult decision to part company with Danny and Nicky.

“Both Danny and Nicky have given everything to Pompey, working so hard inside and outside of the training ground with a determination to bring success – not just to the football club, but to the city of Portsmouth and the wider community.

“Danny and Nicky both really understand Portsmouth and they should look back with pride at the progress and innovation they have delivered at the club.

“We will forever be grateful to them for their personal commitment towards reinvigorating the special connection between the football club and our community. We all wish Danny and Nicky success in everything they go on to do.”

