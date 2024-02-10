‘It’s crazy’ – Leeds United boss slams schedule after Sheffield Wednesday decision

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Wednesday and Leeds were due to face each other on March 9th, however after being selected for TV the game has been brought forward to March 8th, making it four games in 10 days for the promotion hopefuls.

Farke thinks that the situation is ‘crazy’ and lacks a ‘sense of fair play’ – but they’ll be hoping to pick up as many wins as possible when they play Wednesday, Saturday, Tuesday and Friday.

“It is a difficult topic,” he said. “Normally I don’t complain about the lot and concentrate on things that we can influence… I also don’t like to speak about too much load and players being tired. I always try and smile it away that the players would rather play football than be involved in training sessions.

"I am never too concerned about this topic and I know it’s a difficult topic and we all benefit from TV companies who bring much money on the table and we have to take this into account. But sometimes, there’s a topic where enough is enough and I feel like this when I feel about what happens after the Chelsea game and around it.

"It’s crazy, but it’s good as this club and team is attractive. But normally, it should also be in the sense of fair play.

"We kick off late at night on a Wednesday against Chelsea, so that means we are back in Leeds in the early hours of Thursday morning or if we sleep overnight in London, Thursday afternoon and then the next game is on Saturday with the earliest possible kick-off in the next away game (at Huddersfield).

"It feels already strange and you were hoping for the next games to be moved a bit further away, but the next game is on Tuesday and there’s just two days between the games.