It was Iké Ugbo at the double for the Owls as they saw off the Blues at Hillsborough in what had become a must-win game for the hosts, and they put on a confident showing as they continually kept the visitors at bay.

Ivan Poveda and the returning Marvin Johnson got the assists, but there are plenty of other high marks in there for this one as Danny Röhl's outfit close the gap on Huddersfield Town to five points once again.

Here's how we rated the Owls after a much happier night at S6:

James Beadle - 8 Made one really good stop towards the end of the first half where he had to adjust after a deflection - collected the ball nicely and was calm under pressure. Pulled off another strong save towards the end, and did what was needed in a goalmouth scramble.

Pol Valentin - 7 Slotted Poveda in to help set up the opener and got up and down gallantly on the right - showed his defensive strengths on numerous occasions.

Di'Shon Bernard - 8 Made some vital interventions in the first half to make sure Birmingham couldn't capitalise on a few attacks. He reads the game so well, and when he's on form Wednesday are undoubtedly more solid.

Akin Famewo - 8 A very tidy showing for him back at centre back before he was forced off by injury - was strong, battled hard, and no player on the pitch got even close to making as many clearances.