Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The versatile Owls man hasn’t played since Boxing Day when he picked up a concussion and was forced off the field, and though he’s recovered from that it was previously explained that he was suffering with a knee issue.

Now the Owls boss has confirmed that the Scot has undergone an operation to try and fix the problem, and that he may only be back towards the end of Wednesday’s Championship campaign.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Pato had a knee operation, so it’s difficult to say,” Röhl told The Star. “It could be April, it’s long term. In our situation we need everybody, and Callum is an experienced guy with fighting relegation, but this is what we cannot change. We have to move forward with the injuries.”

He went on to say, “I think we will not see him back until April. This is not a good situation for Callum or the squad of course but what we can do is wish him the very best in his recovery and hope to see him back as soon as possible.”

Wednesday have had a few long-term injuries this season with Juan Delgado, Dominic Iorfa, Momo Diaby and Mallik Wilks having all spent lengthy spells on the sidelines.