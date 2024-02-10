Sheffield Wednesday man undergoes knee operation – ‘difficult to say’ when he’ll return
The versatile Owls man hasn’t played since Boxing Day when he picked up a concussion and was forced off the field, and though he’s recovered from that it was previously explained that he was suffering with a knee issue.
Now the Owls boss has confirmed that the Scot has undergone an operation to try and fix the problem, and that he may only be back towards the end of Wednesday’s Championship campaign.
“Pato had a knee operation, so it’s difficult to say,” Röhl told The Star. “It could be April, it’s long term. In our situation we need everybody, and Callum is an experienced guy with fighting relegation, but this is what we cannot change. We have to move forward with the injuries.”
He went on to say, “I think we will not see him back until April. This is not a good situation for Callum or the squad of course but what we can do is wish him the very best in his recovery and hope to see him back as soon as possible.”
Wednesday have had a few long-term injuries this season with Juan Delgado, Dominic Iorfa, Momo Diaby and Mallik Wilks having all spent lengthy spells on the sidelines.
Paterson had featured regularly under Röhl prior to his injury, and he’ll be itching to get back in the fold as soon as possible to aid his side’s fight against relegation.