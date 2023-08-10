‘It’s all I have’ – Sheffield Wednesday’s newest arrival on his S6 heroics

Sheffield Wednesday’s most recent signing, Devis Vasquez, says that his ability to trust himself is the most crucial part of his game.

The 25-year-old joined the Owls from AC Milan over the weekend, completing a season-long loan switch to join Xisco’s ranks at Hillsborough in the Championship, and was straight into the starting XI for the Carabao Cup clash with Stockport County a couple of days later.

His debut wasn’t exactly perfect, as he didn’t keep a clean sheet, but it wasn’t far off as he saved two penalties in the shootout after a 1-1 draw to make sure that Wednesday progressed into the next round of the competition.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was the sort of performance that certainly saw him stick his hand up for another shot at starting this weekend when the Owls make the trip to Hull City, and he’s spoken about his self-confidence - something that helped in the shootout on Tuesday night.

“It was incredible,” he told the club’s YouTube channel. “It was everything that a goalkeeper can feel in a match. With Antonello (Brambilla), the goalkeeper coach, we saw the penalties and he gave me a signal with a shirt… It’s the most important thing when you play, you have to be confident in what you do - I have to trust myself, it’s all I have. It’s all I do.

“For me the people, the fans, everything, was incredible. It was about enjoying the game, and making sure the people enjoy the game as well…

“The only thing that manager has told me is, ‘I want you to stop everyone who shoots at the goal’. Everything.”