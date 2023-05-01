News you can trust since 1887
‘It’s a responsibility’ - Sheffield Wednesday’s Will Vaulks offers footballer opinion after award win

Will Vaulks’ work in the community is well known, so it was no surprise to see him win Sheffield Wednesday’s Community Champion award on Sunday.

Joe Crann
By Joe Crann
Published 1st May 2023, 15:00 BST

The midfielder can often be seen going above and beyond when it comes to his role as a modern-day footballer, putting lots of time into his work with Bluebell Wood as well as the various community opportunities available from the Owls.

On Sunday, while opinions about Leeds United’s players and their lack of fan interaction fly about the internet, Vaulks was handed his award as reward for his extracurricular work - before later launching into a rendition of Robbie Williams’ ‘Angels’ for the supporters in attendance at the club’s award ceremony.

Recognition isn’t why he does it, of course, and the former Rotherham United and Cardiff City man says that he feels every footballer should be doing to some extent.

“It’s nice,” Vaulks told the club. “It’s an award that’s completely different to on the pitch. It’s not why you do a bit extra in the community, to win awards, but it’s always nice to be recognised and I really appreciate the kind words…

“I think it’s a responsibility as a footballer. I remember looking up to footballers when I was a kid, Alan Shearer was my hero, and I’ve said before that I’m no Alan Shearer but you do look up.

“To be living a life playing football in front of thousands of fans, it just takes five or 10 minutes to put a smile on people’s faces and I do truly believe that you should do that as a footballer.”

Sheffield Wednesday's Will Vaulks has become well known for his work in the community.Sheffield Wednesday's Will Vaulks has become well known for his work in the community.
Sheffield Wednesday's Will Vaulks has become well known for his work in the community.

