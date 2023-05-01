Sheffield Wednesday midfielder, Will Vaulks, was at his entertaining best as he sang a Robbie Williams classic with fans at Sunday’s awards dinner.

The former Rotherham United man, who is known for being a big character in the dressing room, has regularly been praised for his work in the community and the connection that he builds with supporters - represented perfectly in the fact that he was named as the club’s Community Champion for 2022/23.

Vaulks is known to be a big fan of Robbie, something that’s been brought up on a number of occasions now, and he took to the mic this weekend to give fans a little taste of what else he’s got in his locker as he belted out ‘Angels’ accompanied by Paul Pashley’s live band at Hillsborough.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a 24 hours that has seen Leeds United players come under fire for not acknowledging supporters as they left their hotel, Vaulks went above and beyond with Owls supporters in a night that will have been enjoyed by everyone.

Alongside his Community Champion award, Vaulks also walked away with the Goal of the Season gong for his impressive effort against Port Vale, while Liam Palmer was the big winner as he scooped up the Player of the Season and Players’ Player of the Season along with a Lifetime Achievement award as well.

Advertisement Hide Ad