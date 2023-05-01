News you can trust since 1887
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
1 day ago One dead and seven injured in Cornwall nightclub knife attack
4 hours ago Nurses strike continues: Major disruption for NHS services in England
4 hours ago Additional flight to evacuate Britons from Sudan today
5 hours ago MasterChef Australia judge Jock Zonfrillo found dead aged 46
7 hours ago Ryanair cancels 220 flights over May 1 bank holiday due to strikes
1 day ago Hardcore coronation fans already camped outside Buckingham Palace

Sheffield Wednesday v Derby County ticket update with thousands to descend on Hillsborough

There are no more tickets left for Sheffield Wednesday’s game against Derby County after the Rams also sold out their allocation.

Joe Crann
By Joe Crann
Published 1st May 2023, 13:33 BST

The Owls play host to Paul Warne’s side on Sunday afternoon as the regular 2022/23 season comes to a close, and while the Owls are guaranteed a third place finish regardless of what happens there is still plenty to play for for their opponents.

Warne’s side know that only a victory will be enough to guarantee them a spot in the top six by the close of play, however in reality they just need to better Peterborough United’s result when they go up against Barnsley.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

It’s a game that is also of importance to Darren Moore’s and his team though, with them having a part to play in finding out who they’ll be pitted against in the semifinals of the play-offs, with a very strong chance that they end up facing Derby three games in a row as they battle it out for a spot at Wembley.

Most Popular

While there is no official attendance figure for the game as yet, it was confirmed on Sunday that the visitors had sold out their 2,373-ticket allocation at S6, with Wednesday having sold out their tickets last month - including the bottom tier of the Leppings Lane end.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Moore has regularly praised the Owls fanbase over the course of his time at the club, and he’s hoping for plenty of noise this weekend as they look to finish the season on a high and keep up their momentum heading into the play-offs.

Related topics:Derby CountyTicketsHillsborough