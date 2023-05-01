There are no more tickets left for Sheffield Wednesday’s game against Derby County after the Rams also sold out their allocation.

The Owls play host to Paul Warne’s side on Sunday afternoon as the regular 2022/23 season comes to a close, and while the Owls are guaranteed a third place finish regardless of what happens there is still plenty to play for for their opponents.

Warne’s side know that only a victory will be enough to guarantee them a spot in the top six by the close of play, however in reality they just need to better Peterborough United’s result when they go up against Barnsley.

It’s a game that is also of importance to Darren Moore’s and his team though, with them having a part to play in finding out who they’ll be pitted against in the semifinals of the play-offs, with a very strong chance that they end up facing Derby three games in a row as they battle it out for a spot at Wembley.

While there is no official attendance figure for the game as yet, it was confirmed on Sunday that the visitors had sold out their 2,373-ticket allocation at S6, with Wednesday having sold out their tickets last month - including the bottom tier of the Leppings Lane end.

