Sheffield Wednesday youngster handed first team chance after tough period

Sam Reed has been making a name for himself at youth level at Sheffield Wednesday, and he may not be far from getting an opportunity in the first team.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The 20-year-old has been a standout performer for the U21s in 2023/24 since signing from Brighouse Town, and was believed to be impressing Danny Röhl towards the end of last year before being handed an untimely injury blow.

Now, though, Reed is back fit again after recovering from his foot issue, and it’s understood that he has already been called to train with the first team ranks once again as the German looks to take a closer look at him alongside other youngsters such as Joey Phuthi and Gui Siqueira.

Read More Sheffield Wednesday set to make decision on Owls loan exit soon

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Owls aren’t exactly flush for natural left backs at this point in time, with only the out-of-favour Reece James who has played there for a large part of his career… Marvin Johnson is known more as an attacking wide player while Akin Famewo has spent most of his time as a centre back.

Wednesday haven’t delved into the market for new defensive signings as of yet, and Reed may well see this chance as an opportunity to follow in the footsteps of teammate, Bailey Cadamarteri, who took his U21s form into the Championship earlier this season.