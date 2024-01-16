Sheffield Wednesday set to make decision on Owls loan exit soon

Sheffield Wednesday are speaking to talented shot-stopper, Pierce Charles, about the next step in his young career.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The 18-year-old, who came through the ranks at Manchester City, is highly rated at Middlewood Road having risen through the ranks into the U21s, and this season he’s spent practically every match day warming up with the first team goalkeepers.

Charles is one of four goalkeepers currently part of the first team setup at Wednesday alongside Cameron Dawson, James Beadle and Devis Vasquez, and should the Colombian leave – as expected – this month he will Danny Röhl’s third choice stopper.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But with actual game time unlikely it has already been previously reported that a loan move may be on the cards for the teenager, and the Wednesday boss says that a decision on what happens next will be made in conjunction with the player himself.

Röhl explained, “I think there will be a decision in the next weeks, for sure. We need to do what is best for him - I see him as a potential goalkeeper for the future for the club, which is good, so it’s about making a decision that is right for the club and what we need, but also good for Pierce.

“We’ll decide together, and then we’ll look at what we can do. At the moment I’m very happy, very fine, with the goalkeepers that are here.”