Fans and flags - 15 Sheffield Wednesday photos as supporters back Owls in Spain - gallery

Hundreds of Sheffield Wednesday fans attended the Owls’ games in Spain this week.

Joe Crann
By Joe Crann
Published 22nd Jul 2023, 16:00 BST

They’re a devoted bunch, everybody knows that, and Wednesdayites showed it once again over in the Costa Cálida as a number of them made the trip for two matches against Real Murcia and CD Eldense.

Sadly they weren’t able to see any goals, and the smaller crowd that attended Friday’s morning’s game had it even worse as they were beaten 4-0, but they remained in good spirits and were able to meet some of their heroes as kids and grown-ups alike had pictures with the Owls’ promotion-winners from last season.

Here’s a look at some pictures from the two games, and you can hear what some fans had to say in the video above...

Byers didn’t play in the second game, but was still around to greet the fans.

1. The Byers Fan Club

There was a nice little setup at Pinatar Arena for fans to have a drink in beforehand and at halftime.

2. A Spanish fanzone

Quite a few Wednesday flags made the trip.

3. WAWAW

This lot made the drive from Mazarron to watch their team.

4. From far and wide

