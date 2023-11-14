A banner calling for Sheffield Wednesday owner, Dejphon Chansiri, to sell the club has been hung on the gates at Hillsborough.

The 1867 Group, who describe themselves as an ‘independent fan group created for bringing an end to the current ownership’ of the Owls, posted a photo of the banner on Monday evening – with a design that was voted for by fans.

Over 600 people took part in the vote after it was started on Twitter by the group earlier this month, and a GoFundMe page was set up in order to ‘raise necessary capital to help with our cause’, also adding that money raised ‘will be used to purchase a flag and some banners’.

A banner on the gates of Sheffield Wednesday's Hillsborough on Monday. (via @The1867Group)

Earlier in the afternoon, prior to their banner being placed at S6, they took to social media to explain that they had donated to The Royal British Legion Poppy Appeal with excess money that had gone above what was needed – thanking those that got involved.

The group said, “All those that made donations towards the banner, we can't thank you enough, it's been ordered and is en route… The rest of the proceeds have now been donated to The Royal British Legion Poppy Appeal.”

It was stated prior to the game against Millwall that there would be no protests planned due to the remembrance events taking place on the weekend of Armistice Day – but they did explain that there are things planned going forward.

They said on social media last week, “Keep an eye on our page this coming week for updates on our protest plans for upcoming games.”

