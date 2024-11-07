Sheffield Wednesday are in Steel City Derby action this weekend against Sheffield United

Sheffield Wednesday reporter Joe Crann has said it was ‘huge’ for the Owls to get a win against Norwich City in their final game before the Steel City Derby against Sheffield United. They beat the Canaries 2-0 at Hillsborough on Tuesday night after goals by Josh Windass and Dominic Iorfa in the first-half.

That result has left Danny Röhl’s side sat in 15th place in the Championship table. They are four points off the play-offs and three above the drop zone after 14 games.

Sheffield Wednesday were beaten 6-2 at home by Watford last Saturday and conceded five goals after the interval, four of which were scored by Vakoun Issouf Bayo. However, they have bounced back from that worrying loss in style.

Speaking ahead of their upcoming match against rivals Sheffield United on The Steel City Derby Preview on ShotsTV with Chris Holt and Danny Hall, The Star’s Crann has said: “We live in a world of extremes don’t we? That’s the way people feel about things in general, let alone football, so after the 6-2 it did feel a little bit like ‘oh no, we might lose by 10 (against Sheffield United)’ but then you beat Norwich and all of a sudden it’s ‘I think we might do these.’ It flip flops around a lot. I don’t think you’re a football fan if you don’t get caught up in that a little bit. It was important for Wednesday, for Danny and the players to make sure that they didn’t get caught up in it.

“They were probably as good in the first-half against Norwich as they were in the first-half against Watford, where the second-half was slightly different. The important thing about the second-half against Norwich was how well Wednesday knuckled in and managed the game and were able to see it out and keep a clean sheet. It shows they can do both ends of the game.”

He added: “If you go into playing United on the back of two defeats, it is going to do something, it is going to make a difference. The fact United got a 98th minute winner going into the derby makes a difference as well. From a Wednesday perspective, getting that win, such a comfortable win, against a solid Norwich team who I know they’ve got injuries and stuff like that, but they were never really in trouble.

“I think Wednesday have won more games across this calendar year except Leeds which is pretty good going since Danny has come in, considering the situation he found them in. The run of form recently has been what you would expect from a mid-level Championship team. Two defeats would have changed the view of it completely so getting that win was huge for everybody.”

Sheffield Wednesday were comfortable in the end against Norwich City and should take confidence from the fact they got three points against the Canaries. Their previous opponents made the play-offs in the last campaign and have the top scorer in the league in Borja Sainz.

Sheffield United have adapted well to life back in the Football League after slipping out of the Premier League. Röhl’s men will travel to Bramall Lane in good spirits though.