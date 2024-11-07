There can perhaps be no greater example of the growing reputation Gabriel Otegbayo is busy earning at Sheffield Wednesday than on Tuesday evening.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 20-year-old defender made his league debut in the Owls’ impressive 2-0 win over Norwich City, rising from the bench to replace Dominic Iorfa before he was pushed to the front of the players’ celebrations with The Kop post-match. It came just a few days on from a 90-minute display against Premier League Brentford after which Wednesday boss Danny Röhl described the impression Otegbayo had made on him as early as July.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It quickly became clear that Iorfa’s injury was not a serious one and that, in truth, he probably could have battled through the last 33 minutes. That Röhl chose to introduce Otegbayo, ahead of his fellow sub Liam Palmer, told a tale of trust that went far beyond any press conference soundbite.

The Cork-born former Burnley youngster, picked up at Middlewood Road following his release by the Clarets as recently as February, has now been handed international honours after he was called up to the Republic of Ireland under-21 squad for back-to-back friendlies against Sweden next week. It’s the latest career landmark that has seen him make his first four senior appearances in recent weeks and Röhl sees potential in Otegbayo as a leader at the back going forward.

“How he leads the group when he comes in, plays adult's football, this is just the outcome in the last couple of months,” he said. “He showed it at Brentford, then today without a mistake, very organised and he leads his team. I like to see this. It is now different to being a newcomer, he can be a big player in the future and I think the environment we have in the group with young players and then some experienced ones, it is fantastic. We worked on this. Today I had the feeling to give him the opportunity to use him again.”

Iorfa, who is expected to be fit for this weekend’s derby trip to Bramall Lane, said: “He did really well. It was a good game for him to come into because everyone was on it and defensively we were really strong. But he came in and did really well. He's been training with us for a while now and he played well against Brentford. He deserves these opportunities and he's proving that when they do come around, he can come in and do a job.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His Tuesday appearance came at a time Wednesday were looking to close out a vital win against a side who had had a great deal of possession. Röhl reiterated the impression Otegbayo made on him during their trip to Germany and Austria in the summer - and made clear that alongside his defensive ability it was his organisation and personality that made him stand out as a player of immediate first team potential.

The Owls boss continued: “It was the first impression I got in the pre-season camp and that was the difference between him and some other players, because he was immediately committed, he reads the game, good body position, good body language. I said 'Ooh', he made a good impression, let's see what we can do. Now you see his focus and his tactical things, to come in against a strong Norwich, 2-0 up, you always know he will have a lot of work to do against this team, but he was fantastic. He made one run behind to cover - good sign! Keep going, we will work hard to make him the next one at this club.”