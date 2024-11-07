The Steel City derby is back and has delivered all the conversation and anxiety you’d expect from the fan bases of both Sheffield Wednesday and Sheffield United.

Sheffield Wednesday head into Sunday’s derby clash at Bramall Lane with no known fresh injury concerns having been able to ring the changes in the second half of their comfortable 2-0 win over Norwich City on Tuesday evening. An injury issue some 150 miles away, however, will give both sides a little something to ponder.

Welsh international Keiffer Moore has proven an important figure for the Blades since his signing to the club in the summer, starting all but two of their Championship clashes in form that has would have taken them to the joint top spot in the table but for a two point deduction. He started on the bench in their last gasp win at Bristol City but was taken off just 11 minutes into his appearance off the bench having suffered what looked to be a muscular issue.

Moore’s potential absence does offer-up the possibility of a tweak in tact for the Blades, whose closest like-for-like replacement would be teenage Ashton Gate hero Ryan Oné. United boss Chris Wilder has suggested there may well be a place for Rhian Brewster or Tyrese Campbell to jump in, though they provide different skillsets. In a Wednesday set-up that values intricate analysis of opposition teams - and the making of technical adjustments to suit - news of a possible change-up will deliver fresh questions.

Wilder maintained there were no ‘mind games’ being played ahead of the derby when discussing Moore’s issue post-match. Moore was taken off long before an impressive United comeback at Ashton Gate was delivered with goals in the 86th and 98th minutes.

The United manager said: “We’re not trying to dress anything up, we’ll assess him over the next 24/48 hours but it’s not looking great at the moment. I’m not trying to play mind games or anything, we can’t hide that. He’s a warrior, he’s been bashed about and he’s really unfortunate with his landing after he’s gone up.

“So we’ll give him 24/48 hours because he’s a big player but if we have to go with Ryan, we’ll go with Ryan. If we have to go with Rhian or Tyrese, that’s how it is. It’s a little bit of a test for us because we’ve been very good. Rhian only just missed out so fingers crossed he’ll be back for the weekend and if we lose players, it’s a young group and it’s up to them to step up to the plate as they have done tonight.”