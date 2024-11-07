Sheffield United and Sheffield Wednesday’s Championship rivals have made a huge decision.

Coventry City have sacked manager Mark Robins after seven years in charge following a string of performances they insist ‘have just not been good enough’.

Coventry lost 2-1 at home to newly-promoted Derby County on Wednesday evening, their seventh defeat of the campaign after just 14 games. The Sky Blues were expected to be in and around the Championship play-off picture again this season but currently sit 17th, as one of six teams on 15 points - the bottom of that group being Plymouth Argyle in the relegation zone.

Robins took charge of Coventry in League Two almost eight years ago, guiding them through back-to-back promotions before a Championship play-off final penalty-shootout defeat against Luton Town in 2023. The second-tier club also progressed to the FA Cup semi-final last season, losing to eventual winners Manchester United.

A club statement read: “Since 2017, Mark has overseen the resurrection of Coventry City Football Club from the depths of League Two, to Champions of League One and to a hairs breadth away from both the Premier League and a second FA Cup Final, whilst competing in the Championship for a fifth consecutive season. These achievements will never be forgotten by those who witnessed such deeds and the broader community that once again began to rekindle their affection for our Club.

“The Club is well aware that this is a difficult moment after over seven very successful years at the helm and this decision is not taken lightly. The performance of the team over an extended period however have just not been good enough and as such the board of the Club has decided to make an immediate change in leadership.”

First-team coach Rhyss Carr has been named as interim head coach for the short-term as Coventry weigh up their next permanent appointment, which they were keen to add ‘will be that of Head Coach working within the new structure set up by the Club over the last two years.’ The Championship strugglers will also host a fan’s forum in the near future, with supporters able to address those in charge directly.

Carr’s first game in interim charge is against Sunderland this weekend and after the November international break, Coventry host Sheffield United - it remains to be seen whether a permanent appointment will have been made by then. Wednesday took all three points from the CBS Arena with a 2-1 win in October and do not play the Sky Blues again until February 15.