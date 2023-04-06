Everything you need to know ahead of Oxford United vs Sheffield Wednesday

Sheffield Wednesday will be hoping to return to their previous form this weekend as they take on Oxford United in the Championship. The Owls have gone five games without a win and have subsequently narrowed the gap between themselves and third place.

Darren Moore’s side still sit top of the Championship table but only on goal difference and a defeat against Oxford could see them slip out of the automatic promotion spots. Plymouth Argyle, Ipswich Town and Barnsley all have a game in hand and a win for each of them could really put the pressure on.

Meanwhile, Sheffield Wednesday are arguably facing a team in disarray at the worst possible time. The Us currently sit only three points outside the relegation zone, however the recent appointment of Liam Manning has welcomed improved results. The club have claimed draws in their past two matches and look to be on their up in their bid for survival.

Here is everything you need to know about the huge clash at the Kassam Stadium...

When is Oxford Utd vs Sheffield Wednesday?

Sheffield Wednesday will take the trip south to Oxford tomorrow afternoon (Friday April 7). As it is a bank holiday, the fixture will kick off at 3pm along with the rest of League One.

Is Oxford Utd vs Sheffield Wednesday on TV?

Yes, Oxford United vs Sheffield Wednesday is the only League One fixture that is set to be shown on TV on Friday afternoon. The clash will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Football, with coverage starting at 2:45pm.

For those who don’t have a Sky Sports membership, you can also watch the match via a NOW TV day pass for only £11.98. This allows you to stream Sky Sports on your mobile, computer or tablet.

Team news

Oxford United

Stephan Negru could feature for Oxford United on Friday after he was named in their matchday squad for the first time during the draw with Peterborough United at the weekend. The young defender has returned from an ankle injury months after joining the club from Shelbourne.

The U’s are likely to stick with the same line-up that faced Posh last time out after putting on an improved performance, meaning the brother of former Owls winger Jacob Murphy, Josh, could start at the Kassam Stadium. The 28-year-old is yet to score since joining the club in the summer.

Sheffield Wednesday

Sheffield Wednesday unfortunately won’t be welcoming any further players back to action this weekend after Mallik Wilks made his return from the bench against Lincoln City. Both Callum Paterson and Michael Ihiekwe are back in training after their respective injuries and are likely to make their comebacks in the next few weeks.

George Byers and Ben Heneghan are set to be sidelined for the rest of the season, while Jack Hunt could potentially play some part in their final push for promotion after picking up a calf issue last month.