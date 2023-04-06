Only a win will do.

That’s the view from the vast majority of a Sheffield Wednesday fan base left with nerves shredded by a whirlwind fortnight in which the Owls have passed-up 12 points in their last five outings.

A trip to Oxford United, on the face of it, offers an opportunity to get three points on the board for the first time since a valiant March 11 win at Portsmouth that feels a lot longer in the past than 26 days.

March 11 was also the day that Oxford United appointed Liam Manning as manager. Friday’s match will be Wednesday’s sixth match since – it’ll be Oxford’s third outing under Manning, who is yet to win a match as Us boss. Duncan Ferguson held the same stat – though much more damning in terms of length – when Wednesday rolled into town last month.

Will Vaulks has impressed in a difficult fortnight for Sheffield Wednesday. Pic: Steve Ellis.

The Owls’ performance that day could well be filed as ‘accommodating’.

Such has been the reaction to that Gloucestershire outing and far more promising efforts in draws against Cheltenham Town and Lincoln City, it would be a surprise to see such an insipid display at the Kassam Stadium tomorrow. In terms of performance and result, Wednesday would do well to bury the yellows and shake off the weight of the last five games.

One man who can hardly be accused of dropping his standards in the last few outings is Will Vaulks, who delivered an energetic and standout performance against Lincoln in particular.

The all-action midfielder has been a star of the campaign after a sluggish first couple of months in blue and white and made this week’s League One team of the week despite only achieving a draw against the Imps.

“He's got stronger and stronger and he's driving us on really,” said Wednesday boss Darren Moore. “If anything, he's trying to do even more. He's been in this situation previously and is showing his leadership qualities too.

“He's fit, strong and puts demands on everyone and he got the assist against Lincoln and he'll be big for us in the run-in.”

A winless manager, an opposition scrapping for their League One status on a long run without victory? The Owls can’t fall into the trap that cost them at Forest Green.

Vaulks must continue to help lead the charge.

