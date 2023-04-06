Sheffield Wednesday may not recognise the atmosphere at Oxford United this Friday as one of a club struggling in the fight against relegation to League Two.

That’s according to Josh Murphy – not too many windows ago a Wednesday target – who speaking to the Us’ official website delivered a message of positivity despite his side not having won a league game since January.

That run of form has seen the side hurtle towards the bottom four and end Karl Robinson’s four-year management of the club – bringing in former MK Dons boss Liam Manning as replacement.

Murphy, brother of former Owls winger Jacob, presented a confidence in changes Manning has made in his short time at the club.

OXFORD, ENGLAND - JANUARY 09: Josh Murphy of Oxford United is tackled by Eddie Nketiah of Arsenal during the Emirates FA Cup Third Round match between Oxford United and Arsenal at Kassam Stadium on January 09, 2023 in Oxford, England. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

“The Peterborough game you could see and hear the fans and it was a very positive atmosphere,” Murphy said.

“I think that pushed us on; you are going to a tough place knowing you need to grind out a result and just knowing they are there for you is a massive help. It wasn’t pretty but everyone left happy at the end, players and the fans together. Now we need to build on that over Easter.”

Oxford have drawn their two matches under Manning and are gunning for their first win under the new boss.

Sat only two points ahead of Accrington Stanley in the fourth relegation spot – Wednesday welcome Stanley to Hillsborough on Monday – there is an appreciation of the seriousness of the situation Oxford find themselves under having coasted through much of the season.

Murphy continued: “We are under no illusion that we are in a difficult place at the moment but I think everyone can feel the vibe from the last three weeks since the manager has been here and the changes that he has made so quickly.

“Training, everything, has been electric and the performances have been improving, first at Morecambe and then at Peterborough on Saturday.

“Everyone wants to work for each other and wants to work for the manager. The new ideas that he has brought in have been excellent. Obviously it is not going to be overnight but the steps have been put in place and we are working towards that.”

