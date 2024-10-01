Is Bristol City vs Sheffield Wednesday on TV? Channel, kick-off time and more

TV Camera. | POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Sheffield Wednesday will be looking to build some momentum in the Championship now

Sheffield Wednesday secured a dramatic win over table toppers West Brom over the weekend. They won 3-2 after Anthony Musaba’s late winner.

The Owls led 2-0 at Hillsborough, only for the Baggies to fight back to 2-2. Danny Röhl’s side didn’t cave in though and managed to find another goal to earn a valuable three points.

Sheffield Wednesday will now hope to hit some form and climb up the Championship table over the coming weeks and months. Next up is an away trip to Bristol City and here is everything you need to know about it...

Is Bristol City vs Sheffield Wednesday on TV?

Yes. Sheffield Wednesday’s clash against Bristol City has been selected for Sky Sports coverage and is the main game on Sky Sports Football.

What time does Bristol City vs Sheffield Wednesday kick-off?

Sheffield Wednesday’s game against Bristol City kicks-off at 20:00pm on Wednesday 2nd October.

Where is Bristol City vs Sheffield Wednesday being played?

Sheffield Wednesday’s match against Bristol City is being held at Ashton Gate. It has a capacity of 27,000.

What has been said ahead of Bristol City vs Sheffield Wednesday?

Röhl was delighed with the Owls’ win over West Brom and wants to see more consistency now. He said: “I am proud of my team, we showed a lot of character to win the game. Now we need to be consistent for 60 minutes, for 70 and 90, all the way to the end.

“This is a small step today, but nothing more. We now have two away games coming up, let’s see how consistent we can be on Wednesday at Bristol City.”

He added: “We have come back stronger after the international break but I believe we should have five more points. That is the where we should be. We have to keep improving game by game. I am pleased with the goals we scored today against a very good team.

“My players know my demands, we had individual meetings with all the team before the game, so that was the morning, and it was a 12:30 kick-off! We spoke about what we can expect today, what we can exploit and some of these things we did very well. Now we keep moving forward, the Championship is the most demanding division and we have to be ready for all these demands.”

Bristol City are 14th in the table and are two points above Sheffield Wednesday. They drew 1-1 away at Swansea City on Sunday afternoon and equalised on 76 minutes through midfielder Jason Knight.

Their head coach Liam Manning was frustrated about the Swans’ goal and doesn’t think it should have stood: “Their goal is hugely frustrating because we have a pre-season meeting with the Football League and the referees to say blocks and things like that are going to be given. The block on Max (O’Leary) is frustrating. It’s quite clear for me. When you see it back and see it from numerous angles, Max is trying to get free but it’s quite difficult when someone’s got a hold of you.”