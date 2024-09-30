Continued absence of Sheffield Wednesday new man explained with run-out planned

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sheffield Wednesday new boy Ben Hamer is yet to feature in a Sheffield Wednesday matchday squad.

The continued absence of Sheffield Wednesday goalkeeper Ben Hamer from matchday squads has been explained by Owls boss Danny Röhl, with highly-rated youngster Pierce Charles having featured on the bench in Championship football even after Hamer’s return from injury.

The experienced keeper suffered a serious hand injury in pre-season but is back in senior training in an Owls goalkeeping set-up with two talented youngsters in Charles and Brighton loanee James Beadle. Hamer spent a period as Watford’s number one last season and has 158 Championship appearances to his name at a number of clubs - consideration was given to loaning out Charles in the summer prior to the 36-year-old’s injury issue.

Asked whether it was a case that Hamer was continuing his recovery towards full match fitness or whether Charles had pulled himself into the bench-warming back-up spot behind Beadle, Röhl told The Star: “For Ben it will be helpful for him to get some minutes, maybe in the under-21s. This is then the final step. The good thing now is that he is in all the training exercises and it is a huge, huge step for him. It took a long time and we’ll have him back as soon as possible.”

Röhl has expressed his satisfaction with the dynamic of his goalkeeping department and has namechecked Hamer as an important figure given the relative lack of experience of the two starlets currently ahead of him. Charles has stepped between the posts in Carabao Cup football this season but with no further cup outing until the trip to Premier League Brentford on October 29, the plan is for Hamer to regain his match sharpness in the club’s second string.

The Owls boss continued: “The final step is that he has some minutes, we have no cup game where I can bring him so he will play under-21 and then we will make decisions week by week, but of course Ben is very experienced for the group and it is fantastic to have these three goalkeepers together.”