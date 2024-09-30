Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

As Anthony Musaba spun away from the penalty area having stolen the points for Sheffield Wednesday in a dramatic win over West Brom on Saturday, you’d have been forgiven for believing it was the capping of a dream sequence week.

In reality, it had been a week of hard graft that had kicked off with a Danny Röhl rollicking. The Dutchman, Wednesday’s top goalscorer in their historic survival success last season, has not been chosen to start in any of their last three league matches and amid increased competition or places has instead been tasked with making an impact from the bench.

That he certainly did on Saturday, brought on in place of Marvin Johnson with 20 minutes to go to prompt a healthy penalty shout before poking home Barry Bannan’s cross to spark Hillsborough pandemonium with four minutes to go. A moment between the two saw him harshly penalised, the free-kick leading to West Brom’s late equaliser. It was a whirlwind outing from which he emerged the hero.

Speaking after a dramatic clash that earned Wednesday their second league win of the season, Röhl revealed stern words shared with his match winner early in the week. The Owls boss has described the voyage of discovery his talented young players are on at the club and aged 23, Musaba is one of the starlets chasing the holy grail of Championship consistency in what is his second campaign in English football.

“Anthony’s performance described his week a little bit,” Röhl said. “On Tuesday in the first training session I was really very, very critical of him because sometimes when you train and you want to change something for the game and it’s hard. But the reaction from Wednesday, Thursday, Friday was more what I want to see.

“This is what I tell my players, when you have the change to score in the week, when you invest, when your mindset is clear, when your focus is clear that you take your chance like it is your last chance, not ‘Oh maybe I get a second one’, then you can score. I am looking forward, I am happy for him. He is a player that needs self-confidence and last season he was a big, big player for us.”

The Owls make the trip to Bristol City on Wednesday before another away day at Coventry City on Saturday. Röhl is expected to make tweaks to his side as they navigate the week and with the confidence taken from his upturn in training form and his first goal of the season, it seems likely hero of the hour Musaba will play a part.

“The message is team first,” Röhl said. “This was the strength we had last season and this is of course for some players hard if they do not have the chance to play, to be in the starting 11. But a lot of games will come and from this point we go forward.”