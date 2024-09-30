Sheffield Wednesday v West Brom: Man arrested over hate-filled post after fan's tragic death at Hillsborough
The supporter sadly passed away following a medical emergency during the first half of the Championship match on Saturday, September 28.
A sickening post on X (formerly Twitter) referred to the man’s death and the Hillsborough disaster of 1989, which claimed the lives of 97 Liverpool fans.
The post and the account from which it was shared have both since been deleted but not before being widely shared and condemned by West Brom and Sheffield Wednesday supporters on social media.
South Yorkshire Police today confirmed a man had been arrested in connection with the incident.
The force said in a statement: “A man is currently in police custody following reports of malicious communications on social media.
“It is alleged that malicious communications were shared following the death of a man during a football match on Saturday 28 September.
“The man aged 55 was arrested on suspicion of malicious communications and remains in police custody.”
Hillsborough Golf Club also confirmed that one of its members has been suspended in connection with the post.
In a message shared via its Facebook page yesterday, the club said: “The golf club is aware of recent social media postings linked to a Hillsborough Golf Club member. We have commenced an investigation and whilst this is taking place the member has been suspended.
“We would like to send our condolences to the family and friends of the West Brom fan who suffered a medical emergency and died at the recent match with Sheffield Wednesday.”