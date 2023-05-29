Everything you need to know to tune into the League One playoff final between Barnsley and Sheffield Wednesday on television.

Sheffield Wednesday are in playoff final action on Monday, and here we run you through how to catch the game on television.

After all the twists and turns of this League One season, including an unforgettable playoff semi-final clash, the Owls’ season all comes down to this. Wednesday face Barnsley at Wembley Stadium, and the Tykes are no stranger to promotion having bounced between League One and the Championship in recent years.

It’s going to be a huge day at Wembley for Wednesday, who have the chance to make it two out of two as far as promotions go in the Steel City this season. Here we run you through how to watch the League One playoff final on television and online.

When is Barnsley vs Sheffield Wednesday?

The League One playoff final between Barnsley and Sheffield Wednesday will take place on Monday, May 29 at Wembley Stadium.

The clash will kick off at 3pm UK time.

Is it on TV?

This game will be shown live on Sky Sports, both on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football.

Coverage on both channels will begin at 2pm, and it will conclude on both channels at 6pm. As usual, there will be punditry before and after the game live from Wembley Stadium. Sky Sports subscribers can also tune into the game through Sky’s live streaming service Sky Go.

Highlights details

Highlights of this fixture will be shown on Sky Sports News through the evening, while there will also be highlights available through Sky Sports’ YouTube channel, as well as the official channels of each of the clubs from Tuesday morning, at the latest.

Extended highlights will also be shown on a dedicated highlights show on ITV 4 from 10pm on Monday evening. The show will show extended highlights of the Championship, League One and League Two playoff finals.

What has Michael Duff said?

Speaking about Moore and Wednesday ahead of the game, Barnsley boss Michael Duff has told BBC Radio Sheffield: “Darren deserves loads of credit. He is a good manager full stop. Was he terrible when they got beat 4-0? No. And he’s become a better manager because of the belief he gave them.

“I saw the video of him in the dressing room and the things he showed them, it’s good management. There’s one thing he has done the whole season and that is keep his counsel. He is a good fella. I don’t know what he is like as a manager day-to-day but you take people as you find them. We’ve beaten them twice and both times he has been humble.”

What has Darren Moore said?

“We’ve got a supporter who’s set off from Australia, we’ve got supporters cutting holidays short. We’ll have 44,000 down there and that’s the passion I’m talking about. To the fans, thank you. Continue doing what you’re doing driving these players on because you are the 12th man.