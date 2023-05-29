Sheffield Wednesday and Barnsley FC head to Wembley today for the League One Play-Off Final. It is a win-or-go-home match with only one team progressing to the Championship at the end of the game.
You can find all the latest for travel and fan news in our LIVE feed below.
More on the recent cancellations from Doncaster to London
The cancellations will cause delays for Sheffield Wednesday and Barnsley fans travelling to London.
No new cancellations from Sheffield
According to National Rail, there are no more delays or cancellations currently at Sheffield Station.
Their live departure boards continuously update when disruption arises and we will continue to keep you informed should anything change.
TWO more journeys cancelled ahead of Wembley final
TWO rail journeys from Doncaster to London Kings Cross have been cancelled this morning.
The 9.20am and 10.19am LNER services from Doncaster to London will not go ahead, according to live departure boards from National Rail’s website.
This journey is incredibly popular in forming a journey from Sheffield to London, as some make the connecting trip from Sheffield Station to Doncaster.
Send us your videos and photos from London
Sheffield Wednesday fans in London are already making themselves known!
Thank you to Rachel Dunning for sending this in.
Some Owls fans have already arrived in London and are making themselves known.
Thousands of Sheffield Wednesday fans have already made the trip to London ahead of the Owls’ League One Play-Off Final against Barnsley at Wembley on Monday.
Major rail journey cancelled
A major Doncaster-bound train has been cancelled this morning, which could prove troublesome for Wednesday fans heading there before boarding a train to London.
The cancellation will cause delays for Sheffield Wednesday and Barnsley fans travelling to London.