Live

Live travel and fan news as Sheffield Wednesday and Barnsley FC head to Wembley for Play-Off final

Find the latest news for travel and fans heading to London for the League One Play-Off Final

Harry Harrison
By Harry Harrison
Published 29th May 2023, 08:15 BST
Updated 29th May 2023, 08:49 BST

Sheffield Wednesday and Barnsley FC head to Wembley today for the League One Play-Off Final. It is a win-or-go-home match with only one team progressing to the Championship at the end of the game.

You can find all the latest for travel and fan news in our LIVE feed below.

SHEFFIELD, ENGLAND - MAY 18: Liam Palmer of Sheffield Wednesday celebrates after scoring the team's fourth goal during the Sky Bet League One Play-Off Semi-Final Second Leg match between Sheffield Wednesday and Peterborough United at Hillsborough on May 18, 2023 in Sheffield, England. (Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images)SHEFFIELD, ENGLAND - MAY 18: Liam Palmer of Sheffield Wednesday celebrates after scoring the team's fourth goal during the Sky Bet League One Play-Off Semi-Final Second Leg match between Sheffield Wednesday and Peterborough United at Hillsborough on May 18, 2023 in Sheffield, England. (Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images)
SHEFFIELD, ENGLAND - MAY 18: Liam Palmer of Sheffield Wednesday celebrates after scoring the team's fourth goal during the Sky Bet League One Play-Off Semi-Final Second Leg match between Sheffield Wednesday and Peterborough United at Hillsborough on May 18, 2023 in Sheffield, England. (Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images)

Live travel and fan news as Sheffield Wednesday and Barnsley head for Wembley

09:37 BST

More on the recent cancellations from Doncaster to London

Bad news for Owls fans as popular rail leg of Wembley journey is cancelled

The cancellations will cause delays for Sheffield Wednesday and Barnsley fans travelling to London.

09:16 BST

No new cancellations from Sheffield

According to National Rail, there are no more delays or cancellations currently at Sheffield Station.

Their live departure boards continuously update when disruption arises and we will continue to keep you informed should anything change.

09:07 BST

TWO more journeys cancelled ahead of Wembley final

TWO rail journeys from Doncaster to London Kings Cross have been cancelled this morning.

The 9.20am and 10.19am LNER services from Doncaster to London will not go ahead, according to live departure boards from National Rail’s website.

This journey is incredibly popular in forming a journey from Sheffield to London, as some make the connecting trip from Sheffield Station to Doncaster.

08:35 BST

Send us your videos and photos from London

Sheffield Wednesday fans in London are already making themselves known!

Thank you to Rachel Dunning for sending this in.

08:19 BST

ICYMI - Watch Owls fans take over Covent Garden

Some Owls fans have already arrived in London and are making themselves known.

Wednesday fans take over Covent Garden ahead of Wembley showdown

Thousands of Sheffield Wednesday fans have already made the trip to London ahead of the Owls’ League One Play-Off Final against Barnsley at Wembley on Monday.

08:01 BST

Major rail journey cancelled

A major Doncaster-bound train has been cancelled this morning, which could prove troublesome for Wednesday fans heading there before boarding a train to London.

Bad news for Owls fans as popular rail leg of Wembley journey is cancelled

The cancellation will cause delays for Sheffield Wednesday and Barnsley fans travelling to London.

