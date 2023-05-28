Thousands of Sheffield Wednesday fans have already made the trip to London ahead of the Owls’ League One Play-Off Final against Barnsley at Wembley on Monday.

The streets around Covent Garden were filled with Wednesdayites as many of the 40,000+ who are expected at Wembley headed early to the capital to warm up for the Bank Holiday clash with their South Yorkshire rivals.

It’s been seven years since the Owls were last at Wembley and their fans were making up for lost time with the full Wednesday songbook being rolled out as fireworks and flares filled the London sky.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The atmosphere was good-natured and those fans should be in good form for Monday’s match against the Reds. Boss Darren Moore has already spoken about how big a part they have to play in the match.

“I like talking about the supporters,” Moore told The Star ahead of their Barnsley battle. “They are the key. They are the ones. They are the special piece of the machine, an all-important cog that gets this place going because of their passion. It’s not just the support, it’s the passion they show, the passion that they have within.

“It’s something behold, really and it’s a real driver. That’s them. It seeps and runs through them, it’s been passed on from generation to generation and to hear the support we’re going to have at Wembley is great to hear.”