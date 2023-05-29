The cancellations will cause delays for Sheffield Wednesday and Barnsley fans travelling to London.

A busy train journey popular with people travelling from London to Sheffield has been cancelled this morning. The 10.19am LNER service from Doncaster to London Kings Cross will not go ahead.

Passengers booked onto the cancelled train will be able to board another LNER service, but may not be able to use the seats they had booked. Identical services running normally include the 9.56am train and the 10.15am train.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 8.56am Sheffield-Scarborough service with Northern was axed earlier today, despite thousands of football fans looking to make the trip to London.

This journey is often used to shuttle passengers to Doncaster, where they can then catch one of the LNER services to London Kings Cross. Many Wednesday and Barnsley fans will likely be taking this journey if travelling by rail.

There was another LNER service to London Kings Cross also cancelled. The 9.20am service did run. The 10.57am service is also currently running late.

It is a regular service, with many other Northern services stopping in Doncaster still running, including the 7.58am to Scarborough, the 8.07am to Doncaster and the 8.11am to Cleethorpes (run by TransPennine Express). The Star will continue to update readers of relevant rail cancellations out of Sheffield today.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad