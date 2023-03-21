Sheffield Wednesday travel to Barnsley on Tuesday night in a huge South Yorkshire derby in League One.

Sheffield Wednesday are facing a number of injury concerns ahead of their South Yorkshire derby with in-form Barnsley on Tuesday night.

The rivals have been two of the stand-out sides in the third tier in recent weeks, with the Reds moving up to fourth, eight points behind Plymouth Argyle but with two games in hand.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Owls also have two games in hand over Plymouth in second as they sit three points clear at the top of the table with just 11 games of their season remaining.

Ahead of an exciting fixture at Oakwell, here’s all you need to know to keep up with the action...

Is it on TV?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The game will be on Sky Sports Football, with coverage beginning at 7.30pm for the 8pm kick-off.

Is there a stream?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The game will be available on Sky Go and on the Sky app, simply sign in with your Sky iD to access the coverage. NOW TV monthly members can also watch fixture alongside those who purchase a day pass for all Sky Sports channels.

A daily pass for NOW TV for Sky Sports costs £11.99 while a monthly pass is £34.99. The Owls are on Sky Sports again this weekend when they make the trip to Forest Green Rovers - and once more on Friday, April 7 when they visit Oxford United.

Team news

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Josh Windass, Lee Gregory and Reece James limped out of the draw with Bolton on Friday while George Byers missed the game with a hamstring problem.

Of the initial trio who were forced off, manager Darren Moore said: “I’m hopeful that all three will be available because they’re all knocks - like I say, Josh was in a boot as a precaution just in case. As it stands here now I would hope that all three will be available for Tuesday.”

Mallik Wilks, Callum Paterson, Michael Ihiekwe and Ben Heneghan are expected to remain out.

Robbie Cundy is in contention for Barnsley after recovering from injury. Head coach Michael Duff said: "He comes into the thinking now. He played 45 mins last week. We'll pick and choose a bench but he's not ready to start, that's for sure.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad