Daily Mail report claimed United had undergone drastic cost-cutting measures to avoid risking administration

Sheffield United have no concerns about being able to pay their players’ wages between now and the end of the season, after seeing one of their Championship rivals docked a further three points over unpaid salaries earlier this week.

Wigan Athletic, who are due to visit Bramall Lane shortly after the international break on Good Friday, have been hit with a further three-point deduction after failing to pay their players on time once more and are now eight points adrift of safety with eight games of the regular season remaining.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A national newspaper report last week alleged that United had undergone a number of extraordinary cost-cutting measures in a bid to ensure that they could pay their players at the end of the month, and also avoid going into administration – and incurring a 12-point deduction that would severely damage their promotion push.

CEO Stephen Bettis met with members of the local media to dispel many of the points made in the report, describing any threat of administration as “bull***t.” One claim was that United were in danger of not being able to pay their players this month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’ve got the money in the bank now to pay the wages at the end of this month,” Bettis said. “Every single player at our club has been paid.

“They’re completely up to date with their wages and bonuses and everything. And there is no reason for me to believe anyone is not going to get paid between now and the end of the season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Let’s be brutally honest; in the Championship, every club is running as tight as they can to the wire, because normally the amount you invest into the first team produces the results. The ones who spend the most usually get promoted.

“Various clubs are under embargo in the Championship, clubs have been late paying their players. We’ve never done that and have no intention to do that.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad