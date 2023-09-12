Fresh role hint for Sheffield Wednesday man who has plenty of doubters to prove wrong

In many ways, he’s Sheffield Wednesday’s forgotten man. In others he’s the man that stands out more than any other as one with a point to prove.

Mallik Wilks made a comeback appearance in blue and white last week, completing 65 minutes of action for the club’s under-21 side to make a stride forwards in his move towards the entrance of the 2023/24 campaign.

In truth it was a so-so outing in a sleepy encounter. The Wednesday second-string lost 2-0 to their Charlton Athletic counterparts to record their first defeat of the campaign.

The bulk of Wednesday’s first team had been given the weekend off as reward for their efforts early in the international break. It meant Wilks was the standout name on a teamsheet also including Ciaran Brennan and continued trialist Ben Heneghan.

Such was the Friday afternoon feel to the match, it could have just as easily have been the Owls celebrating the scoreline - though a goalless draw would perhaps have been the fairest outcome of an encounter largely sapped of joie de vivre by baking hot weather.

But there were half-moments for Wilks, edging his way back from early season niggles that have so far prevented any inclusion in a Xisco matchday squad.

A little dart here, a tidy pass there; there’ll be no mugs printed up to commemorate the second coming of the former Hull City man, but it was a quietly solid return to action.

What was interesting was his position. Asked most recently of Wilks’ place in his thinking, Xisco suggested the flair man was in a position of needing to adjust to the new way of doing things as much as regain match sharpness.

And it was that with Bailey Cadamarteri and Luke Cook playing centrally further forward, Wilks was essentially a left wing-back for the afternoon.

Had clearly had license to thrill and there were moments he was high up the field, but in playing out his comeback appearance wide left it raised questions as to his place in the first team reckoning; could that be where his future is under the new coaching staff?

Wednesday have lacked adventure up top from a first team perspective this season. But from deeper they have also lacked some of the attributes Wilks has offered in fits and starts of an Owls career so far decimated by injuries.

Of the entire squad, centre-half Dominic Iorfa is second for progressive ball carries this season. Daring runs with the ball have been at a premium as the side have stuggled to get their way up the pitch for large chunks of the campaign so far. It’s a skill Wilks at his hottest can certainly contribute.

After a protracted transfer chase, Wilks’ debut season comprised of only 566 minutes of league football and was a major disappointment. Of that there is little defence.

But his impact was there. The facts are that with one goal and five assists in that time he offered a league goal contribution every 95 minutes he was on the pitch.

It’s a knack Wednesday could do with making a return.

Where Wilks sits in the new Wednesday heirarchy nobody yet knows. He may well have to produce more to get his chance than he did on a sleepy Friday afternoon against Charlton Athletic under-21s. He’ll have to prove his fitness and ability to truly impact a season at senior level.

But with attacking flair having been failed to be brought in on deadline day and no free agent addition arriving just yet, it could be that a solution worth persuing is already signed to the club.