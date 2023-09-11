There’s a vitally important decision to be made over the coming weeks and months at Sheffield Wednesday with regard to the direction of their transfer activity.

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Owls walked away from the summer transfer window having made 12 signings in what has been a marked turnover of their squad.

It may well still be that the club are continuing to look for one more addition, with a place left open on their EFL registration list after anager Xisco spoke about the desire to bring in an extra attacker.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

So the work of transfer chief Luke Dowling may not be done just yet - and it remains to be seen how long he continues working with the club.

The Star reported earlier this summer that Dowling, a behind-the-scenes transfer specialist who has worked with the likes of West Brom, Leeds United and Portsmouth, was brought in to work at the club on a short-term basis - for the time being at least.

He came in following the departure of former head of recruitment David Downes and after Xisco had replaced Darren Moore in the Hillsborough dugout.

It is The Star’s understanding that the initial agreement with Dowling was that he would work on behalf of the club in the summer transfer window, with considerations to be made by both parties as to a potential extension of the relationship into future months.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dowling has been praised by Xisco for his approach in the last few weeks, taking the lead on discussions over a number of deals both incoming and outgoing.

The Spaniard publicly name-checked Dowling a number of times as the man driving deals.

Time moves fast in football and the January transfer window is just a few short months away.