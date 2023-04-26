Sheffield Wednesday were left with the disappointing expectation that they will have to settle for a place in the play-offs after victories for automatic promotion rivals Ipswich Town and Plymouth Argyle last night.

The top two both had a game in hand over the Owls and took advantage by picking up wins and stretching their lead over Darren Moore’s men. Ipswich, in second, beat Barnsley to push four points ahead of Wednesday while Plymouth’s success at home to Bristol Rovers has them a point further ahead of the Tractor Boys.

Argyle overcame tough resistance from Rovers who were down to ten men from midway through the first half when Antony Evans before the visitors finally buckled and conceded via a great Niall Ennis overhead kick and Macaulay Gillesphey’s header.

It was a big and hugely important win for Plymouth but boss Schumacher isn’t allowing his players to allow themselves to dream just yet.

“It was hugely important in this three-game week we get as many points at home as we can but we know there’s still work to do,” Schumacher said. “We are not over the line yet. We need one more win and if we can get that at home on Saturday we can all go away and have the best summer ever.”

Ipswich manager McKenna, of course, echoed those sentiments following his side’s impressive 3-0 win at Barnsley with the former Manchester United coach pushing his players to make sure there is no more drama in the closing stages of the campaign.

“It was a special effort from the fans tonight. They made an incredible noise and that gave us such a boost, he said following a victory which came via goals from Nathan Broadhead, who also missed a penalty, ex-Owl George Hirst and in-form Conor Chaplin.

“It was a big game for Barnsley as well, but it felt like we had more of the crowd with us than against us. Hopefully, we can give them something to really celebrate soon, but there’s still a big job to do on Saturday and we know that Exeter will not give us anything.”

And what of Barnsley, who will now have to settle for a play-off place.

“I think, at the start of the season, most people would have settled for fourth in the league, even if it’s disappointing now, because we have been chasing the top two for a long, long time,” conceded Michael Duff.

Wednesday travel to Shrewsbury this weekend while Ipswich take on Exeter at home and Plymouth are also on home soil, against Burton. The Owls finish their campaign against Derby, Ipswich travel to Fleetwood and Plymouth are at Port Vale.

