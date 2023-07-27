Sheffield Wednesday manager, Xisco, says that new signing, Pol Valentin, is a ‘very good talent’ for the Owls to sign.

Wednesday have been linked with the 26-year-old for some time now as the club look to bolster their ranks ahead of the new campaign, and on Thursday night it was confirmed that he’d completed his move from Spanish outfit, Sporting Gijon, for an undisclosed fee.

Speaking to the club’s official website, the Owls boss said, “Pol is a very good talent, he’s a young guy, he’s one of the important players we now have in our squad. He has very good intensity. I know a lot about Pol, not only his capacity as a footballer but a personality as well and this is very good.

“This is important because I know exactly what he can give to the team. He was with me when he was very young with Gimnàstic and I know how he has progressed. I have followed his career and how he has been working in Spain... He is a good, young player who can do very good things for Sheffield Wednesday.”