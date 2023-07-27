Sheffield Wednesday make late-night player announcement as new arrival confirmed

Reports in the media this week stated that the 26-year-old was on the verge of joining Wednesday after saying goodbye to his teammates at Sporting Gijon, and The Star understood that he’d touched down in the UK ahead of his proposed move.

This was after manager, Xisco, had explained that he was hoping to get the former Gimnàstic de Tarragona man through the door as soon as possible, and he’ll be pleased to have finalised it with just over a week until their opening game of the 2023/24 Championship season against Southampton.

Ahead of this weekend’s game against Luton Town, which he may or may not feature in, it was announced that he has joined for an ‘undisclosed fee’.

A statement from the club read, “The Owls have signed Spanish defender Pol Valentín from Sporting Gijón on a permanent transfer for an undisclosed fee.

“The 26-year-old becomes our fourth new recruit of the summer, following Reece James, Juan Delgado and Ashley Fletcher through the Hillsborough doors.”

They went on to add that he was ‘first on the radar of new Owls boss Xisco as a youth player at Gimnàstic de Tarragona when the two were on the books of Nastic’, so they do have a prior relationship prior to his arrival at S6 for the season ahead.

