News you can trust since 1887
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
United face further Traore delay as fans wait for first glimpse
Prince Harry legal battle with media set set for High Court trial
British rapper who became ISIS killer found dead in prison cell
Sinead O’Connor dead at the age of 56
Gran Canaria hit with wildfires - flights now at risk
United’s Francis situation clarified as former trialist set for move

“It’s not about results” Popular Sheffield Wednesday midfielder plays down friendly concern

It’s the age-old conversation as this point in a football season; do preseason results matter?

By Alex Miller
Published 27th Jul 2023, 11:42 BST

Sheffield Wednesday are set in the embroynic stages of Xisco’s reign as manager and are working hard to assemble an influx of new transfer additions to suit his style and give the Owls a boost heading into their opening league fixture next Friday.

Preseason results have been less than encouraging, three without a goal having lost at Doncaster Rovers on Tuesday evening.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

But results are a minor concern, certainly to the Wednesday manager, and to key man midfielder Will Vaulks.

Most Popular

Speaking ahead of the short trip to Doncaster, the Wales international made clear it is creeping improvements and moves towards what Xisco wants to instill into his squad that matters more.

“We’ve played a few preseason games now and this is what preseason is for, it’s to try and get all these things the manager wants to do and put them into games,” Vaulks said.

“It’s not about the results and it never has been. I’ve had loads of preseasons now, some I’ve won all the games and then lost the first few league games, some I’ve lost in preseason and won in the league.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“It really doesn’t matter, it’s more about how we’re playing as a team, whether we’re getting signs of what the manager wants from the team onto the pitch, which I think is important.”

Wednesday’s players have been put through an intense preseason programme, with double sessions and sessions on the morning of matches commonplace as the club’s new coaching staff look to frontload both fitness and technical work.

It is in this work that Vaulks places most importance, extolling the virtues of patience as the club go through a major on-field transitioning period.

“You’re trying to build, it’s about putting little things on,” he continued. “That’s what the gaffer says, he’s trying to drip-feed lots of things day by day, not just give us it all at once.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“That will hopefully stand us in good stead for the course of the season, but it will take time, for sure.”