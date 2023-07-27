Sheffield Wednesday manager, Xisco, says that new signings, Juan Delgado and Ashley Fletcher, could make their debuts v Luton Town – but isn’t sure.

Delgado and Fletcher both secured moves to Hillsborough this week, the former on a permanent basis and the latter joining on loan, but neither was deemed ready to feature in the 1-0 defeat to Doncaster Rovers on Tuesday evening.

The pair both went through strenuous testing following their arrival, and were also part of some running drills prior to the game at the Eco-Power Stadium, and the Owls boss says that he’s weary of pushing them too hard before the 2023/24 Championship campaign gets underway.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wednesday face Luton on Saturday in their final preseason friendly before the Southampton opener on August 4th, and Xisco hasn’t ruled out a first look at the new pair on Hillsborough’s hallowed turf.

“I don’t know exactly,” he replied when asked if they could feature. “We need to see in the next two days how they react after the work that we’re giving them. We will see, but we don’t want to break them - everybody wants them to play, 100%, me included, but right now I need to think what is better for the player, not only for me.”