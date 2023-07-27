Delgado and Fletcher both secured moves to Hillsborough this week, the former on a permanent basis and the latter joining on loan, but neither was deemed ready to feature in the 1-0 defeat to Doncaster Rovers on Tuesday evening.
The pair both went through strenuous testing following their arrival, and were also part of some running drills prior to the game at the Eco-Power Stadium, and the Owls boss says that he’s weary of pushing them too hard before the 2023/24 Championship campaign gets underway.
Wednesday face Luton on Saturday in their final preseason friendly before the Southampton opener on August 4th, and Xisco hasn’t ruled out a first look at the new pair on Hillsborough’s hallowed turf.
“I don’t know exactly,” he replied when asked if they could feature. “We need to see in the next two days how they react after the work that we’re giving them. We will see, but we don’t want to break them - everybody wants them to play, 100%, me included, but right now I need to think what is better for the player, not only for me.”
The Wedneday manager has stated that he’s hoping to get more players through the door to add to his ranks as the start of the season approaches, with Spanish defender, Pol Valentin, just one of the names who has been linked with a switch to S6 following reports in Spain about his Sporting Gijon future.